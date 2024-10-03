Jio Postpaid plans that are meant for individuals, check details about it

Reliance Jio offers some great plans for its postpaid users and this includes individuals as well as families. We have mentioned some postpaid plans offered by Jio that are quite good for individuals. If you are planning to recharge, one of them, have a look below.

Rs 349 Jio Postpaid plan

This Jio Postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to the users along with 100 SMS per day. Under this plan users get 30GB of data. Post that they will be charged Rs 10 per GB data. This plan also includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, unlimited 5G data and much more.

Rs 649 Jio Postpaid plan

This Jio Postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to the users along with 100 SMS per day. Under this plan users get unlimited access to mobile data. There is no detailed information about the FUP (Fair Usage Policy) usage. This plan also includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, unlimited 5G data and much more.

Rs 1549 Jio Postpaid plan

The most expensive postpaid plan offered by Jio is Rs 1549 plan. The plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 300GB of data. Under these plan users gets subscriptions to OTT platforms inculuding Netflix mobile, Amazon Prime Lite and JioCinema. Users also get unlimited 5G data.