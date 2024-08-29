Jio Phone Call AI: Know details about this new service that integrates AI into phone calls

Reliance Jio is one of the prime telecom service providers in the country and the company has launched the Jio Phone Call AI today. The company in its 47th Annual General Meeting and launched new AI-powered service called Jio Phone Call AI. It is a part of the Connected Intelligence initiative said the company during the event.

The Phone Call AI feature allows users to record, transcribe, translate telephonic conversions and makes them easy to search and understand.

The JioPhonecall AI can be used by calling a dedicated phone number and it is as simple as adding to any other call.

How to use it

Jio users need to add the JioPhonecall AI number i.e. 1800732673 during an ongoing telephonic conversation. As the users hear the message, they can simply press 1 and start recording and transcribing the call.

The JioPhonecall AI will listen and convert the spoken words into text during the conversation. For the purpose of transparency, the service announces that the call is being recorded.

The users can pause the transcription by just pressing 2 and then again resume it by pressing 1. Subsequently, the users can press 3 and end the AI phone call.

As the call ends, the JioPhonecall AI will save the recordings, summaries, transcriptions as well as translations in Jio Cloud.

Features

The features that the JioPhonecall AI offers include call recording and storage, transcription, call summarisation as well as translation. The JioPhonecall AI is integrated with Jio Cloud and users do get the advantage of the Jio Welcome offer. This offer provides 100 GB of free cloud storage for free and security features.