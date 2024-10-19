Jio offers the best 5G network in India in terms of network consistency, availability, and speed: Opensignal

Reliance Jio has emerged as the telecom company that offers the best 5G network in India, said Opensignal in its October 2024 mobile network experience report. Jio retains the ‘Consistent Quality’ award with a score of 66.5 percent, which is 3.2 percent points more than that of Airtel, mentioned the report.

When it comes to availability, Jio is better than Airtel as it leads with 99.4 percent. Jio also comes ahead of Airtel when it comes to Coverage Experience. The telecom service provider scores 9 points out of 10 pints. Coverage experience includes mobile networks at places where people live, work as well as travel.

The report has mentioned that Jio is the sole winner in all metrics in the coverage category. The coverage category includes factors like availability, 5G connectivity as well as coverage experience. When it comes to 5G availability, Jio scores 66.7 percent which is over 40 percent more than Airtel. The report mentioned that Jio’s score has improved as compared to the October 2023 report. For those who are unknown, the 5G availability metric measures the amount of time the users get active 5G connection. This means that the higher the connectivity time for users, the higher is the 5G connection.

The Jio 5G Network offers 5G standalone access (SA) network and the rural areas get 700 MHz band. On the other hand, the urban centers get 3.5 GHz band. The telecom service provider is continuously expanding its SA 5G network in India, noted Opensignal.