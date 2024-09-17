Jio offering 365 days recharge plan for free, know how to avail the offer

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom company, has announced a new offer for its prepaid users. Under this offer, Jio users will get a 365-day mobile recharge plan for free.

The Jio users can find the offer reflected on the official website. However, note that the free annual recharge offer does not come simple there are some conditions you need to fulfil to be able to get it. Read on to know more details about the offer.

Jio free annual recharge plan offer

The new offer will enable users to get the yearly mobile recharge plan of Rs 3599 for free, as written in the official Jio site. This plan comes with a validity of 365 days. In this, users will also get the benefit of 2.5GB high speed data daily.

However, the offer was introduced with an aim to expand its fiber broadband service. Because, Jio is offering the benefit of free mobile recharge on booking a new AirFiber plan.

Now, let’s know more details about its benefits.

How to get the free Jio 365 annual plan?

Jio user will have to book a new AirFiber through the company’s website and My Jio app. The company has kept the booking charge for Air Fiber broadband at just Rs 50. Not only this, users are also being offered a discount of 30 percent with a 3-month plan under the AirFiber Freedom Offer. This plan of Jio’s Air Fiber will be available for Rs 2121. In this, users will get more than 800 digital

TV channels, more than 13 OTT apps and unlimited Wi-Fi (with 1000GB data FUP limit every month).

Jio Rs 3599 plan

Lucky users among those who book AirFiber will get this annual plan for free. This plan offers 2.5GB high speed data daily. Apart from this, users will also get the benefit of unlimited 5G data for free. Also, this plan also offers the benefit of 100 free SMS daily and free national roaming on any network across the country.

