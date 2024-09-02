Jio might emerge as a big rival to Google and Apple in cloud services in India

Reliance Jio is expected to rise as a major rival when it comes to cloud services in India. This fact cannot be denied as Reliance Industries chairman and managing director, Mukesh Ambani has announced the transformation of its company into a deep tech company at the recently concluded 47th Annual General Meet (AGM).

Mr Ambani had announced that the company will be offering 100GB of free cloud storage to its consumers. This will make the company a direct competitor to Google and Apple in India. Both companies offer cloud services in India. While Google offers 100GB cloud storage for Rs 130 per month, Apple charges Rs 75 for 50GB of storage.

As Jio will be initially offering the storage for free, this will impact the business of both Google and Apple in India. On the other hand, Jio Cloud will also offer more functions like store call recording as well as transcripts. Even though many people will consider keeping their data on the cloud of Apple as well as Google, the general public might behave differently. The common man is expected to avail the services of Jio as it is free.

It is important to observe whether users can backup their WhatsApp chats in Jio’s Cloud just like iCloud and Google One.

Even though it is too early to comment on the situation, it is quite assumable that Google as well as Apple will face some amount of competition from Jio.