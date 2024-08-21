Jio launches new affordable unlimited 5G plan under Rs 200, Is it better than Rs 349 plan?

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has introduced a new affordable Rs 198 plan that offers unlimited 5G services. Following the mobile tariff hike of 12 to 25 percent, Jio had limited the unlimited 5G data under its “Jio Welcome Offer” to only plans offering 2GB of daily data or more. These 2GB plans were generally priced higher than Rs 200. The 349 plan by Jio was the cheapest plan to offer unlimited 5G after the tariff hike.

Now, the company has made a relaxation for its users with the launch of the new Rs 198 plan that will allow users to Jio’s 5G network without having to opt for the more expensive Rs 349 plan.

The Rs 198 prepaid plan is now listed on Jio’s website. It offers 100 SMS per day, 2GB of daily data along with unlimited 5G access. However, the plan has a short validity period of only 14 days. In comparison, the Rs 349 plan offers 28 days validity. That means, the benefits of the Rs 349 plan is higher than the Rs 198 plan. Because, if we match the validity period of the plans, then the Rs 198 plan cost Rs 396, which is Rs 47 more than the Rs 349 plan.

So in the long haul, the Rs 349 plan is better as the cheaper Rs 198 plan becomes costlier in the long run while offering the same benefits as the former plan.

The Rs 198 plan could appeal to users who only need a short-term solution or those who want to test Jio’s 5G services without committing to a higher upfront cost.

Before Jio’s tariff hike on July 3, 2024, any plan priced above Rs 239 or more were qualified for unlimited 5G, but now only plans offering 2GB of daily data or more are eligible. Till the launch of the Rs 198 plan, the 349 plan used to be the most-affordable unlimited 5G plan.

To soften the impact of the tariff hike, Jio introduced three new “true unlimited upgrade” prepaid plans, priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151. These booster packs offer more affordable access to unlimited 5G data and can be added to existing plans. The Rs 51 booster pack provides 3GB of 4G data plus unlimited 5G, while the Rs 101 and Rs 151 packs offer 6GB and 9GB of 4G data, respectively, alongside unlimited 5G access.

Meanwhile, Airtel now offers unlimited 5G service with the Rs 379 plan. This plan comes with unlimited 5G, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The validity of this plan is one month, so the date on which you recharge with this plan will be the date next month when it will expire.

