Jio iActivate Service: This service from Jio lets users activate SIM from home

Reliance Jio has a service named Jio iActivate and this lets users activate their SIM while sitting at home and without the assistance of any Jio executive. The SIM can be activated anywhere and at any given point of time. The customer just needs to follow some simple steps in order to activate their SIM card.

Reliance Jio iActivate Service

Reliance Jio iActivate Service enables users to activate their SIM cards at their own comfort. The company has said that the iActivate process needs live photo/ video and other documents to be uploaded. This can be done through a simple mobile device.

There is another method too. Users can order a Jio SIM from the official website and get delivered at their home for free. The delivery agent will assist the user in activating Jio services.

Customers can get in touch with the Jio sales team or customer case for a new SIM card. They can also get a fancy number with an extra cost. However, that is limited only to the Prepaid users.