Jio Happy New Year 2023 offer: New 2023 plan, get extra validity, data with Rs 2999 plan

Reliance Jio launched a new plan priced at Rs 2023 as a gift for its users on the occasion of New Year. The new Jio Rs 2023 plan under Jio Happy New Year plan offers calling and data benefits along with a validity of 252 days.

The Jio Happy New Year plan is listed on the Jio.com and My Jio app. You can purchase iut directly from My Jio app or any of the third party mobile recharge platforms, including Google Pay and PhonePe.

Benefits of new Jio Happy New Year plan offers

Jio 2023 plan

The new Rs 2023 plan of Jio comes with a validity of 252 days. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 9 months along with 2.5GB data per day. That means users get a total of around 630GB data for the validity period. In addition, the Rs 2023 plan offers free subscription to Jio apps.

Jio is also providing complimentary Prime membership to new subscribers under the New Year offer.

Extra benefits for Rs 2999 plan

Jio New Year offer includes added additional benefits to the already existing Rs 2999 plan. Users will now get 75GB extra high speed data and 23 days extra validity with the existing offering of the Rs 2999 plan as a part of the Happy New Year offer. It should be noted that 75GB extra data and 23 days extra validity vouchers will be provided via campaign post go-live on same day of recharge.

Jio Rs 2999 plan

The Rs 2999 plan is valid for 365 days. It offers 2.5GB high speed data per day, which totals to 912.5GB data as per the validity. In addition, the annual plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

Reliance Jio also offers 2 other annual plans currently – Rs 2874 and Rs 2545.

Jio Rs 2874 plan: It offers unlimited calling benefits, total of 730GB data – which is 2GB data per day, 100SMS per day, complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps and all of it for a validity period of 365 days.

Jio Rs 2545 plan: It comes with unlimited calling benefits, total of 504GB data – which is 1.5GB data per day, 100SMS per day, complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps and all of it for a validity period of 336 days.