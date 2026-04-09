Jio Dominates Odisha Market with 1.88 Lakh New Subscribers in February: TRAI Data

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Reliance Jio has tightened its grip as the top digital service provider in Odisha, adding over 1.88 lakh new subscribers in February 2026 alone. The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows a jump of 1.74 lakh new mobile users, plus more than 13,600 new home broadband connections. Jio’s lead in the state is clear—they picked up almost four times as many new customers as their nearest rival that month.

Looking at Odisha’s wireless market, the gap between the biggest players is huge. Reliance Jio brought in 1,74,810 new mobile subscribers, way ahead of Bharti Airtel with 46,192, while Vodafone Idea managed just 17,067. Meanwhile, BSNL actually lost ground, shedding 5,532 mobile users in the same period. Due to all this movement, Odisha’s total mobile subscriber count climbed past 3.77 crore by the end of February.

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With these fresh additions, Jio has hit a big milestone in Odisha—1.75 crore mobile subscribers in total. They’re also leading high-speed internet access, topping the charts with 3.66 lakh JioFiber subscribers and 3.63 lakh JioAirFiber users. On the national front, Jio’s growth stays strong, pulling in more than 16.24 lakh wireless customers, 1.17 lakh new wireline users, and 3.41 lakh Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers across India in February.

But these numbers only tell part of the story. Jio’s rapid expansion is closing the digital gap in Odisha, reaching thousands of villages deep in the rural interior and bringing digital access to both cities and remote communities. With a focus on customers and ongoing investments in infrastructure, the company is powering Odisha’s digital shift and giving millions across the state access to reliable connectivity.