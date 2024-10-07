Jio Diwali Dhamaka Offer: Jio Fiber Postpaid users to get attractive offers

Reliance Jio is now offering ‘Diwali Dhamaka Offer’ for its Jio fiber postpaid users in India. This comes after the telecom service provider had introduced ‘Diwali Dhamaka Offer’ for Jio Airfiber services in September. The JioFiber users who opt for new postpaid connection can get the Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer. Under this Diwali Dhamaka Offer, the postpaid customers can subscribe to 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans with a validity of 3 months.

JioFiber 30 Mbps Plan

This plan offers 30 Mbps speed at Rs 2222 for a billing cycle of 3 months. The plan offers unlimited data at 30 Mbps download/upload speed along with free voice calls and more than 800 TV channels. Jio also offers 100GB of extra data with 90 days of validity in the plan.

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan

Under the 100 Mbps option, Jio offers Rs 3333 plan and Rs 4444 plan.

Jio Rs 3333 plan

This Jio Rs 3333 plan offers 100 Mbps download/upload speeds with 3 months of validity. Users get unlimited data, free voice calls along with access to 800 TV channels. Jio also offers 150GB of extra data with 90 days of validity in the plan.

Jio Rs 4444 plan

This Jio Rs 4444 plan offers 100 Mbps download/upload speeds with 3 months of validity. Users get unlimited data, free voice calls along with access to 800 TV channels. Jio also offers 200GB of extra data with 90 days of validity in the plan.

When it comes to OTT subscriptions, users get access to platforms like Netflix (Basic), Amazon Prime Lite (valid for 2 years), Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+, ALTBalaji,and much more.