Jio Disney merger: JioStar website launched, plans offered starting at just Rs 15; Know details

Reliance Jio and Walt Disney recently finalized the merger between two leading OTT streaming services, Jio Cinema and Jio Hotstar, which has resulted in the emergence of a new entertainment platform.

The new platform is called as the Jiostar.com. The platform will offer entertainment options including packages for different languages and categories like Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and others.

Let’s take a look at the Standard Definition (SD) content packs: It include both Star Value and Premium packs.

Hindi Pack: The Star Value pack is priced at Rs 59 per month, while the Premium pack costs Rs 105 per month.

Marathi Pack: The Star Value Pack in Marathi comes at a price of Rs 67 per month and the Star Premium Pack Marathi is priced at Rs 110 per month.

Odia Pack: The Star Value Pack in Odia is priced Rs 65 per month and Rs 105 per month for the Star Premium Pack Odia. The Odia value pack alos comes in mini version that is priced at Rs 15 per month.

Bengali Pack: The Star Value Pack in Bengali has a price tag of Rs 65 per month and Rs 110 per month for the Star Premium Pack.

Telugu Pack: The Star Value Pack Telugu comes at a cost of Rs 81 per month and Star Value Pack Telugu Mini is priced at Rs 70 per month.

Kannada Pack: The Star Value Pack Kannada Mini is priced at Rs 45 per month, while Star Value Pack Kannada costs Rs 67 per month. It is also offered in a Star Value Pack Hindi Kannada for Rs 67 per month.

Apart from the language packs, it also comes in Kids pack that is priced as fellows:

Kids Pack:

– Disney Kids Pack: Rs 15 per month

– Disney Hungama Kids Pack: Rs 15 per month

You can also buy the High Definition (HD) content with following packs:

Hindi:

– Star Value Pack Lite HD: Rs 88 per month

– Star Premium Pack Lite HD: Rs 125 per month

Kids Pack:

– Disney Kids Pack HD: Rs 18 per month

– Disney Hungama Kids Pack HD: Rs 18 per month

Marathi:

– Star Value Pack Marathi Lite HD: Rs 99 per month

The vice chairperson, Uday Shankar, said that Jio Star aims to bring quality streaming content to every corner of the country, stating that their mission is not just to cater to the upper echelons of society.

