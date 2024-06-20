Jio and Airtel continue to add subscribers in April 2024, Vi and BSNL face loss in subscribers

Reliance Jio as well as Bharti Airtel are the only two telecom service providers in the country that have seen a positive growth in terms of subscribers in April 2024, revealed TRAI data. On the other hand, BSNL as well as Vi have faced a decline when it comes to subscribers in the country, revealed the data.

In April 2024, Jio has added 3.06 million active users in April 2024. The active subscriber base of the telecom service provider is now 433.42 million. Similarly, the total subscriber base of Jio stands at 472.42 million now. Bharti Airtel on the other hand gets wireless subscriber growth by 0.75 million. However, the active user base has declined by 2.09 million during the month. The active user base of Airtel is now 383.32 million and the overall subscriber base is 386.52 million.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) however had a decline in the active and overall user base. The number of active user of Vi went down by 0.63 million users to 192.64 million. With this update, the total wireless user base stands at 219.08 million at April 2024 end. The telecom service provider lost 0.73 million users from its user base.

The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), lost 0.33 million users and its active user base is 47.84 million users. BSNL’s total active user base is 87.02 million after losing 1.23 million users.