Jio and Airtel 5G launched in Odisha: How to activate 5G and use it

The major telecom operators of India, Reliance Jio and Airtel, have already released 5G services in 50 major cities of the country within 4 months of its launch. The telecom operators recently rolled out 5G network services in Odisha on Thursday. Jio and Airtel, which are currently the only two telecom operators offering 5G services, have started their 5G services in the state capital- Bhubaneswar.

Jio and Airtel are targeting to launch 5G across major Indian cities in the coming months. Both the telcos are aiming for PAN India roll out within 2-3 years.

5G in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack: How to activate 5G and use it

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the 5G services in Odisha on January 5 for both Jio and Airtel. If you are wondering how you can activate 5G in your phone then fret not. If you have a 5G supported smartphone and live in the area that have 5G network then you can connect to 5G services.

The intresting thing is unlike 4G, you don’t need to buy another SIM to use 5G as the new network connectivity will automatically connect to their existing 4G SIMs once the 5G network is available in their area.

Both Jio and Airtel have assured 4G users that they can connect to the new network automatically after the 5G network launch in their respective area.

The 5G network will offer faster network connection to users as it is said to be 20-30 times faster than the existing 4G connection. Jio users has received the Jio Welcome offer invite in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from January 5, 2023 after launch of 5G.

Under the Jio Welcome offer, the invited users will be able to connect to the new network on their 5G phone and will get up to 1 Gbps internet speeds on existing 4G plans. However, both the prepaid or postpaid users will have to have an active base plan Rs 239 or higher in order to connect to Jio 5G.

Jio True 5G available in these cities

Reliance Jio has started releasing it Jio True 5G services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirumala, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and 33-district headquarters of Gujarat.

Airtel 5G is available in these cities

Meanwhile, Airtel has launched 5G officially for commercial use. Unlike Jio users, Airtel users will not have to wait for any invite to connect to 5G. They can connect to 5G on their 5G smartphone once the network is available in their area.

Airtel’s 5G plus is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Shimla, Imphal, Ahmedabad, Vizag, Pune, Indore, and Bhubaneswar.