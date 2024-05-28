Jio AirFiber quarterly plan launched in India, Plan benefits include multiple OTT subscriptions

Reliance Jio has launched the Jio AirFiber quarterly plan in India. This 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service from the company offers a plan validity of 3 months. Before the launch of this plan, the telecom service provider offered plans with 6 months and 12 months validity. This 3-month plan by the telecom service provider is meant for those who need a shorter duration plan.

The Jio AirFiber quarterly plan or 3 month validity plan is available in all categories and that includes 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps plans

Jio AirFiber quarterly plan details

This plan by Reliance Jio offers multiple OTT (over-the-top) benefits with it. The 30 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 599 and this plan gives 1000GB of data. The OTT benefits offered in the plan include Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicON, and ETV Win (via JioTV+).

In the 100 Mbps plan users have two options- Rs 899 per month and Rs 1199 per month plan. The Rs 899 monthly plan includes OTT benefits of Disney+ Hotstar, Discovery+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema, SunNXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, DocuBay, EpicON, and ETV Win (via JioTV+). On the other hand, the Rs 1199 plan offers the same OTT benefit as the other plans. However, users opting for the plan include OTT benefits of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Installation

If you are planning for a yearly plan, you do not have to pay for the installation fee. However, if you are going for one month, three month or six month plan you will have to pay Rs 1000 as installation fee. Buyers should head to the official website of Jio or mobile app of Jio to take the subscription.

