Jio 198 Prepaid Plan: Check the cheapest under Rs 200 Unlimited 5G plan

Apart from Airtel, Reliance Jio is the only private telecom service provider in India that offers 5G services across the country. Well, as the 5G services are still getting extended across the country, the data offered under a 4G plan with bundled 5G benefits are technically unlimited. Users are still charged as per the 4G plans and if they have a 5G device with 5G network availability they can enjoy 5G benefit.

The Rs 198 prepaid plan by Reliance Jio is the only prepaid plan by the service provider that offers unlimited 5G benefit. Earlier Jio users used to get 5G benefit if they recharged for Rs 239 or above.

We have mentioned details about the Jio 198 prepaid plan below.

The Jio 198 prepaid plan offers a service validity of 14 days and users get unlimited voice calling benefit with it. There is 2 GB of daily data along with 100 SMS/day. Users also get 5G unlimited bundled date benefits.

If you are someone, with a 5G smartphone and love to consume online content, you can opt for this plan and get its benefits. However, if you do not have a 5G enabled device, still you get 2GB of daily data. This means over the period of 14 days, users will be able to get total data of 28GB.