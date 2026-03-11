Jindal Steel Wins Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block in Odisha with 101.2% Premium Bid

Advertisement

Jindal Steel Limited has been declared the preferred bidder for the Thakurani-A1 Iron Ore Block in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. Following a competitive online auction conducted by the state government on March 10, 2026, the company secured the mining rights by committing to a premium of 101.20%. This acquisition is a vital part of the company’s “mine-to-metal” strategy, aimed at providing raw material security for its integrated steel plant in Angul, which is currently scaling up to a 12 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) capacity.

The 101.20% premium represents a revenue-sharing commitment to the Odisha government. Under India’s current mining rules, this is calculated as a percentage of the Average Sale Price (ASP) published by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM). This means that for every tonne of ore extracted, Jindal Steel will pay the state an amount slightly exceeding the prevailing market benchmark price. While high, this captive supply acts as a long-term hedge against the volatility and logistics costs of purchasing ore from the merchant market.

Unlike the neighboring “Thakurani” mines operated by other entities, the Thakurani-A1 is officially classified as a virgin mineral block. Spanning 202 hectares, it contains an estimated 50 million tonnes of iron ore resources. As it is currently at the G3 exploration level (prospecting stage), it has no existing mining infrastructure. Jindal Steel will have a lead time of approximately three years to conduct further exploration, secure environmental and forest clearances, and establish the operational framework to begin extraction.

This victory follows Jindal’s successful acquisition of the Roida-I block in mid-2025, which holds 126 million tonnes of reserves. With existing reserves at the company’s Tensa mine expected to be exhausted within four years, the addition of Thakurani-A1 and Roida-I is critical for maintaining production continuity.