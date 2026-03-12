Jindal Steel Secures Rengalaberha and Nuagan West Iron Ore Blocks Following Thakurani-A1 Win

Advertisement

Jindal Steel has been declared the preferred bidder for the Rengalaberha North-East Extension and Nuagan West iron ore blocks in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. The block covers about 84 hectares and holds an estimated 38 million tonnes of iron ore. After a competitive online auction, Jindal Steel agreed to pay the state a hefty 111.15% premium.

This block is one of 12 untouched mineral sites Odisha’s Directorate of Mines and Geology put up for auction in late 2025. Government records show the site’s been explored up to the G2 level, and it’s a valuable find—lots of high-grade fines and lumps, with iron content close to 60%. That makes it perfect for direct use in furnaces or for making sinter and pellets.

Just a day earlier, Jindal Steel secured the Thakurani-A1 iron ore block, which has about 50 million tonnes of resources and drew a bid premium of 101.20%. These back-to-back victories give the company a solid boost in captive resources, setting it up for a jump in steel production at its Angul plant—from 9 to 12 million tonnes a year.

