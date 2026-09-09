Jawa 42 All Stars launched in India, Price starts at Rs 1.85 lakh

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Jawa Yezdi motorcycles has launched the new Jawa 42 All Stars Edition in India. the price of the new Jawa motorcycle starts at Rs 1.85 lakh, ex-showroom. It will join the the ‘All Stars’ Edition as the third product in the country. The brand already offers the Jawa 42 FJ All Stars and Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars under the name.

The Jawa 42 FJ All Stars is priced at Rs 2.02 lakh and Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars costs Rs 2.09 lakh, respectively. All the prices mentioned before are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Design, features

The Jawa 42 All Stars sports a markedly different look from the standard bikes with new stance and side panels, upswept twin exhaust, alloy wheels, and wider tyres.

It sports the special ‘All-Stars’ branding with star motif along with a redesigned rear section, and a wider rear fender. It has a redesigned 790-mm-high sculpted flat seat with enhanced cushioning along with reworked side panels, footpegs, and rear section.

Jawa 42 All Stars Edition is offered with a new alloy wheel design with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. It retains the round headlamp design.

The braking duties are handled by 280 mm front and 240 mm rear discs alongside a dual-channel ABS. The double cradle frame is suspended by a 35mm telescopic fork and preload adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

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Powertrain

Mechanically, the Jawa 42 All Stars is the same as the regular model. It is powered by a 294cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 26.9bhp at 7,950rpm and 26.8Nm at 6,000rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Price, colour options

The Jawa 42 All Stars Edition is available in the following colours- Battle Green, Nebula Blue, Moss Grey, Ivory and Black. As mentioned above, the motorcycle has a starting price of Rs 1.85 lakh. The Black colour is the most expensive of the lot, setting you back by Rs 1.90 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

It will be available at the company authorized dealerships across India.

In terms of competition, the Jawa 42 All Stars goes up against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

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