Jakson Green’s Gopalpur Green Ammonia Facility Receives EU Export Certification

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Jakson Green has moved a step closer to supplying renewable ammonia to Europe after its proposed green ammonia project at Gopalpur in Odisha secured Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) pre-certification under the European Union’s voluntary certification framework.

As reported by Gasworld, The certification granted by CertifHy, confirms that the planned facility has been designed in line with the EU’s RFNBO requirements, which are mandatory for green ammonia exports to the European market. The project’s compliance assessment was carried out by global testing, inspection and certification company SGS under CertifHy’s EV Voluntary Scheme.

The Gopalpur plant is being developed with an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes of green ammonia. According to the company’s current timeline, commercial production is expected to begin in 2029, positioning the project among India’s emerging export-oriented green hydrogen and ammonia ventures.

While the facility has a strong export focus, part of its production has already been earmarked for domestic use. Jakson Green has secured an Indian government-backed contract to supply 85,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually to state-owned fertiliser company Coromandel International. The remaining 115,000 tonnes of annual output is intended for overseas markets, although the company has not yet disclosed any export offtake agreements.

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Jakson Green is also planning a significant expansion of the project. In its second development phase, the company aims to raise production capacity to as much as 800,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year by 2030.

Commenting on the milestone, Bakul Pant, Chief Commercial Officer of Jakson Green’s project subsidiary, said the certification process had strengthened the company’s preparedness for international markets. He added that the Odisha project is progressing steadily and remains on track to produce green ammonia during the 2029-30 financial year.

The latest approval comes as developers outside the European Union increasingly pursue RFNBO certification to qualify their renewable hydrogen and ammonia projects for exports to Europe, where sustainability compliance has become a key requirement for market access.

India has been positioning itself as a major future supplier of green hydrogen and its derivatives to Europe, with several large projects already advancing certification and commercial partnerships. Among them is AM Green, whose 1.3 GW green ammonia project at Kakinada has also received RFNBO pre-certification and has secured supply arrangements with European energy and industrial companies including Uniper, BASF and RWE.