IT stocks crash by 7%, Rs 1.9 lakh crore wiped out on Wednesday

Advertisement

New Delhi: The stocks of the the major Indian IT companies have crashed heavily on Wednesday over concerns about the growing impact of artificial intelligence. The shares of Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Persistent Systems dropped down in opening trade today. The Sensex went down by over 100 points following the launch of new workplace productivity tools by Anthropic.

The steep crash caused a heavy loss of about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Wednesday. The rapid advances in artificial intelligence have made investor worried about that this might affect the relevance of conventional software and IT services.

Advertisement

Shares of Infosys and Mphasis led the losses, sliding more than 7% each. LTIMindtree, Coforge, TCS and HCL Tech dropped in the range of 5–6%, while Wipro declined close to 4%. As a result, the total market value of companies in the Nifty IT index shrank by Rs 1.9 lakh crore, slipping to below Rs 30 lakh crore.

The negative sentiment mirrored weakness on Wall Street, where the technology-heavy benchmark Nasdaq declined 1.4 per cent, erasing nearly $300 billion in market capitalisation across the sector.