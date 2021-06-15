Israeli aerospace firm donates 100 oxygen concentrators to BEL for treating Covid patients

By IANS
Israeli firm donates oxgen concentrators to india
Image Credit: IANS

Bengaluru: Aviation major Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for treating Covid patients, a statement said on Monday

BEL Director K.M. Shivakumaran said the concentrators would be used at its nine units across the country for treating their employees infected by the virus.

Also read: Covid-19 Global Cases Cross 176 Million, Death-Toll Crosses 3.8 Million

“The critical care equipment is needed as we are facing oxygen shortage for treating our Covid-hit employees and it can also be used for home care in emergency,” he said.

