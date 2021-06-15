Bengaluru: Aviation major Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for treating Covid patients, a statement said on Monday

BEL Director K.M. Shivakumaran said the concentrators would be used at its nine units across the country for treating their employees infected by the virus.

“The critical care equipment is needed as we are facing oxygen shortage for treating our Covid-hit employees and it can also be used for home care in emergency,” he said.