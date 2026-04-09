ISA Urges Odisha Government to Prioritize Iron Ore Allocation for Steel Sector Expansion

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The Indian Steel Association (ISA) has formally approached the Odisha government to advocate for a prioritized allocation of iron ore for steelmakers based within the state. They want to make sure their expansion plans aren’t derailed by shortages—basically, raw material supply is the big risk hanging over the industry right now. On Tuesday, ISA’s President and Member of Parliament, Naveen Jindal, led a group to meet Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, to discuss the strategic necessity of securing a steady supply of minerals to fuel the state’s industrial ambitions.

Odisha’s targeting a huge goal—100 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity a year by 2030. To get there, the ISA said iron ore output needs to go way up. They even suggested that Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) should make local businesses a priority instead of shipping ore to outsiders. That way, homegrown producers aren’t stuck scrambling for supplies. The delegation didn’t stop at materials—they pushed for fiscal incentives, hoping to pull in more investment, and recommended setting up a special team to manage the logistics and infrastructure that scaling up on this level will need.

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Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi provided a firm assurance that there’ll be no iron ore shortage for Odisha’s industries. According to Jindal, the state leadership is committed to keeping raw material flowing. Senior officials like Chief Secretary Anu Garg and specialists from steel and mines are already working together to tackle the industry’s concerns. This kind of state backing is crucial if the local steel sector wants to stay on track.

The ISA also talked about how a strong domestic steel scene is key for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’—India’s Self-Reliant push. Jindal pointed out that building up local supply chains isn’t just about growth; it’s a safety net against global shocks or geopolitical trouble, like what’s happening in the Middle East. If Odisha’s mining policy lines up with the country’s self-sufficiency goals, ISA thinks the state will cement itself as India’s main steel hub. That’d help the economy weather international market ups and downs.