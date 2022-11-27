Is Toyota Innova Hycross as efficient as its competitors, check the detailed comparison here

Toyota has unveiled the Toyota Innova Hycross in India and we are excited that the MPV gets a hybrid variant. The Hycross hybrid has a fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl. Apart from the hybrid variant, there is only a petrol variant for the Hycross. We expect that the MPV will be quite successful as it launches in early 2023. Even though the Hycross does not have any direct competition in the segment we have compared it with some best-selling/ popular SUVs.

We expect that the SUVs that can compete with the likes of Innova Hycross are Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus.

Dimensions

Even though the Hycross is an MPV it looks quite similar to that of an SUV. In terms of dimensions, the Innova Hycross is grander than its competitors. In terms of length and height, the Hycross is ahead of its rivals. The Hycross has a length of 4755mm and is followed by Hector Plus (4720mm). The XUV700 and Safari are 4696mm and 4661mm in length respectively.

The height of Hycross is 1795mm and it is more than its rivals. The Safari (1786mm) closely follows the Hycross and is followed by Hector Plus (1760mm). The XUV700 (1755mm) has the least height among the four cars.

In terms of width, the Hycross (1845mm) comes third among the four vehicles. The Safari is the widest (1894mm) and is followed by XUV700 (1890mm). The Hector Plus has the least width (1835mm) among its rivals.

Engine and Powertrain

The Hycross is offered in Petrol engine only. On the other hand, all three SUVs are offered in Diesel variants. While the XUV700 and Hector Plus get petrol and diesel engines, the Safari is a Diesel only SUV.

The Hycross gets a 2.0-litre TNGA engine with CVT. It produces 171 bhp of power and 205 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the strong hybrid variant offers 183.7 bhp of power and 206Nm torque.

On the other hand, XUV700 (petrol) churns out a maximum power of 197 bhp along with 380 Nm of torque from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The diesel engine offers 153 bhp and 360 Nm for FWD variant. The AWD variant offers 182 bhp and 420 Nm.

The MG Hector Plus gets a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and produces 141bhp and 250Nm. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine offers 168 bhp and 350 Nm.

The Safari offers 2.0-litre KryoTec Turbo engine with MT/ AT and offers 168 bhp and 350 Nm.

Price

The Innova Hycross is expected to be priced between Rs 23-28 lakh. On the other hand, XUV700 costs between Rs 13.45 – Rs 24.95 lakh. The Tata Safari on the other hand costs between Rs 15.45- Rs 23.76 lakh. The Hector Plus is available within a price bracket of Rs 14.93- Rs 21.19 lakh.

Seating arrangements and mileage

While the XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari can accommodate maximum of 7 passengers, the Hycross can go up to 8 passengers. Given the fact that the Hycross is the lengthiest among the four, it is expected to offer more comfort (as compared to others).

While the XUV700, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari offer an approximate mileage of around 15-16 kmpl, the Toyota Innova Hycross offers up to 21.1 kmpl (hybrid) of mileage.

Note: It is too early to offer a verdict on the Hycross. We should let the vehicle to launch first and then offer our verdict on it.