Is Skoda planning to exit India just like Ford Motors

After the exit of Ford Motors from India, many desi car enthusiasts have raised questions on the future of many international car manufacturers in the country. Recently a Twitter user questioned Skoda Motors about its possible exit from India. The Director of Sales, Service, and Marketing of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis gave a satisfactory reply to the Twitter user which is assumed to relieve Skoda fans in the country.

A Twitter user named Deepak Vats asked SkodaIndia/ Zac Hollis “Are you thinking of leaving the Indian market like Ford.” On this critical question Zac replied “Why would we invest 8,000CR into India over the last year 3 years if we were thinking of leaving the market.? We plan a long term future in India with more new products to come.”

This reply by Zac has ensured the automobile enthusiast community in the country that the company (Skoda India) is planning for a longer game in India. The best example of the company director’s statement is reflected by the recent launches of the company in India.

Skoda has recently launched Skoda Octavia and Skoda Kushaq in India. While the Octavia (new generation) fits as a premium sedan, the Kushaq (newly introduced) can be seen as a budget mid-size SUV. The next launches of the company will be Rapid (2021), Kodiaq (2022) and Fabia (2022). All the three cars- Rapid, Kodiaq and Fabia will get an upgrade and will be more efficient.

It seems that with the newly launched cars and the upcoming cars Skoda India will be growing its range in the country. Hence it does not seem that the company would be willing to exit India in the near future.

At present Skoda sells four models in India, which include Skoda Rapid (Rs 7.79- Rs 13.29 lakh), Skoda Octavia (Rs 25.99- Rs 28.99 lakh), Skoda Superb (Rs 31.99- Rs 34.99) and Skoda Kushaq (Rs 10.49- Rs 17.59 lakh).

Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom price in Bhubaneswar.