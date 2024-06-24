Is Jio Rs 349 plan a value for money plan for a heavy data user?

Reliance Jio is one of the highest telecom service provider in the country and the subscriber base of the company is also highest. Jio offers an Rs 349 plan for its users and the plan can be used by those who are heavily dependent on internet use. Well, there is a catch or criteria to that. If you fulfil the criteria, this plan can be quite effective.

What’s the Jio Rs 349 plan?

The Reliance Jio Rs 349 plan gets a validity of 30 days and a daily data of 2.5GB. This means that the users get a total of 75GB of data under the plan. The users also get 5G unlimited data on their device (if they have a 5G network enabled device). The users should also keep it in mind that they should be in a 5G enabled area in order to browse free 5G internet.

The plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and various other benefits. The additional benefits include JioTV, JioCinema as well as JioCloud. Users should keep it in mind that JioCinema Premium subscription plan is not bundled with it. Users have to additionally buy Jio Premium plans if they want to view the content.

The Rs 349 plan will cost less than Rs 12 on a daily basis. Given the fact that users are getting free 5G internet under the plan, they can get it.