IREF Issues High-Alert Advisory for Rice Exporters Amid West Asia Crisis

Following a significant escalation in West Asia—specifically involving U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran on February 28, 2026—the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) has issued an urgent advisory to its members to mitigate financial and logistical risks.

The war in West Asia has put India’s ₹50,000 crore basmati trade at risk. Because the Strait of Hormuz is a “choke point” for shipping, IREF wants Indian exporters to stop paying for shipping and insurance themselves (CIF) and instead make the buyers handle those costs (FOB) to avoid being hit by sudden price hikes or shipping blockades.

Key Directives for Exporters

The IREF has recommended a strategic shift in how trade deals are structured to protect Indian businesses from sudden losses:

Switch from CIF to FOB: Exporters are urged to avoid new CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) contracts. In CIF deals, the seller bears the risk and cost of transport.

Recommendation: Use FOB (Free On Board) terms instead. Under FOB, the international buyer takes responsibility for freight, insurance, and associated risks once the goods are loaded.

Exercise Restraint: Exporters are advised to avoid “open-ended” or unhedged positions on new orders until the situation stabilizes.

Identified Risks & Economic Impact

The federation highlighted several factors that could lead to immediate financial “shocks”:

Shipping & Fuel Costs: Developments in Iran and the UAE are expected to spike bunker (ship fuel) prices .

Freight Volatility: A shortage of container and bulk vessels could cause freight rates to rise sharply at very short notice.

Insurance Premiums: Geopolitical instability, especially near the Strait of Hormuz , is likely to lead to a steep increase in insurance premiums for cargo.

Price Volatility: Basmati wholesale prices have already risen by 10-15% over the past month; further volatility is expected.

Trade Vulnerability Statistics

The Middle East and Africa are critical markets for Indian rice, making this crisis particularly impactful:

Overall Export Share: Trade with Africa and the Middle East accounts for nearly 50% of India’s total rice exports .

Basmati Concentration: Five countries— Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, UAE, and Yemen —account for approximately 50% of all Indian Basmati exports .

Recent Volume: From April to December 2025, India exported 3.90 million MT of rice to the Middle East and 7.16 million MT to Africa.

Current Status

Monitoring: IREF is closely tracking shipments currently in transit or awaiting clearance at destination ports.

Assistance: Members facing issues with stranded consignments or payment delays are encouraged to seek assistance from the Federation.

Future Outlook: The IREF will continue to monitor the situation and issue updated advisories as the conflict evolves.