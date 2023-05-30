IPL 2023 ends: Should you recharge Reliance Jio Cricket Plans, Check out and decide

Reliance Jio offered some new prepaid plans for its users ahead of the beginning of the IPL. But, do you know if those plans are available or not. Now, let’s find out more about those prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio Cricket Plans

Reliance Jio had introduced six new cricket plans for its prepaid users. Out of these, three were data-only vouchers, and three were plans with voice calling and SMS benefits as well. Let’s start with the base plans.

The three new base plans introduced by Jio were Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999 plans. All the three of these plans offer 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. In addition, it comes with JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity subscriptions at no additional cost.

But along with that, the Rs 219 plan comes with 2GB of bonus data, while the Rs 399 and Rs 999 plans come with 6GB and 40GB of bonus data. The Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 999 plans come with a validity of 14, 28, and 84 days.

Jio also offers Data add-on plans which are priced at Rs 222, Rs 667, and Rs 444. However, these plans were helpful only for those who need a huge amount of data. The Rs 222 plan has the same validity as the base plan and comes with 50GB of lump-sum data. While, the Rs 667 plan has a standalone validity of 90 days and comes with 150GB of lum-sum data. The Rs 444 plan, on the other hand, offers 100GB of data with a validity of 60 days.

These plans are good, but they are likely not going to be beneficial for you if you aren’t consuming more than 2GB of data each day. If your data consumption is moderate, then you should rather go for the 1.5GB or 2GB daily data plans.