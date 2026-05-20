IOCL Approves ₹1,063 Cr Sustainable Aviation Fuel Project in Odisha

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India’s push for cleaner energy just got a big boost. The board at Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has given the green light to a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) project at Paradip in Odisha. This move is all about producing lower-carbon fuel for planes—both here in India and around the world—as part of broader plans to cut emissions.

The project will be executed via a new 50:50 joint venture company that will be incorporated in India with equal ownership between IOCL and M11 Energy Transition Pvt. Ltd. The facility has a production capacity of 100 KTPA (Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum) of SAF, and the price tag is around ₹1,063.60 crore. Of course, since the project is still in the early planning phase, that number could swing by about ±30%.

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The advanced facility will be strategically located at Paradip—it’s a major industry and refinery hub on India’s eastern coast, which makes it easier to plug the new plant into existing infrastructure and logistics. On the technology front, the plant will run on Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) tech. This method is well-known globally for turning renewable feedstocks into high-quality sustainable aviation fuel, slashing carbon emissions in the process.

Moving forward, the implementation of this joint venture project remains subject to mandatory regulatory clearances. The commercial launch will happen once clearances come through from NITI Aayog, DIPAM, and a few other regulatory bodies.