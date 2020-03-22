Indian oil petrol pumps to remain open in janta curfew
Indian Oil. (Photo: Twitter/@IndianOilcl)

IOC pumps to remain open during Janata Curfew with skeletal staff

By IANS

New Delhi: The country’s largest public sector refiner, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), said on Saturday that all its fuel stations will remain open during the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, but will operate with skeletal staff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged the nation to follow Janata Curfew on Sunday and stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The company also said that it has maintained normal operations at its refineries, pipelines and marketing locations despite the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“All Indian Oil refineries remain unaffected and are operating at 100 per cent capacity for the last one week, and the upliftment of finished products from them remains normal as on date with upcountry bulk storage locations building up their stocks,” the company said in a statement.

It has also issued advisories for fuel station dealers, pump attendants, LPG distributors and delivery boys manning the customer touch-points to maintain approved safety protocols in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the corporate level, IOC has implemented work-from-home at non-critical locations with staggered duty hours and working on alternative days.

