IOC, HPCL secure 2-million-barrel Venezuelan crude cargo amid supply diversification

State-run refiners Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have jointly secured around 2 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil from global commodity trader Trafigura, as part of ongoing efforts to diversify crude sourcing.

According to a report by The Economic Times, citing trade sources, the cargo consists of Merey heavy crude and is scheduled for delivery in the second half of April. The shipment is expected to arrive on India’s east coast aboard a single very large crude carrier.

Of the total volume, IOC is likely to lift around 1.5 million barrels, while HPCL will take approximately 500,000 barrels. The cargo is being priced against the Dubai crude benchmark, which is commonly used for medium and heavy crude grades traded in the Asian market.

The purchase comes at a time when Indian refiners are actively adjusting their crude procurement strategies in response to changing global supply patterns, price movements and geopolitical factors. Diversifying supply sources has become a key priority as refiners seek to optimise costs and ensure steady feedstock availability.

For HPCL, the deal marks its first purchase of Venezuelan crude, reflecting its growing interest in heavier crude grades. The company had earlier indicated plans to process such grades at its Visakhapatnam refinery, which has been upgraded to handle a wider range of feedstock, including heavy and sour crude.

IOC, on the other hand, has prior experience in processing Venezuelan grades, particularly at its Paradip refinery in Odisha, which is designed to handle heavy crude and produce higher-value petroleum products. The refinery’s configuration allows it to benefit from discounted heavy crude shipments compared to lighter grades.

The move also highlights the continued role of global trading firms such as Trafigura in facilitating crude flows between sanctioned or restricted producers and major consuming countries. Traders often aggregate cargoes, manage logistics and structure deals to meet refiners’ specific requirements.

With refining capacities expanding and demand for transport fuels and petrochemicals expected to remain strong, Indian refiners are increasingly looking at a broader mix of crude grades to maintain operational flexibility and cost competitiveness.

The latest Venezuelan cargo reflects this strategy, as refiners balance pricing advantages, refinery configurations and supply security while navigating an evolving global oil market.