Investors lose over Rs 45 lakh crore as sensex crashes over 3,000 points today

The Indian stock market witnessed a major crash with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex plummeting by 3,900 points Tuesday. This caused the investors to loose over Rs 45 lakh crore. The sharp drop in the Sensex came after the market rallied yesterday and rose over 3,000 points taking the Sensex above 76,000 mark and the Nifty gained over 800 points bringing it above 23,000 mark.

The benchmark stock market indices had recovered significantly after falling sharply in early trade. While the 30-share Sensex was down 6,000 points an hour ago, it is now trading 3,372.15 points lower at 73,096.63. On the other hand, the Nifty50 was trading 1,053.50 points lower at 22,210.40.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 3,311.87 points or 4.33 per cent to 73,156.91. The NSE Nifty tumbled 1,102.55 points or 4.73 per cent to 22,161.35. After this, the BSE benchmark dived 4,131.44 points or 5.40 per cent to 72,337.34, and the Nifty slumped 1,263.3 points or 5.43 per cent to 22,000.60.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, State Bank of India tanked over 10 per cent, while Power Grid and NTPC plunged nearly 10 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries were the other big laggards.

Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports crashed, dropping by 15% and 20%, respectively. This marks their worst single-day decline since February 2023.

Other companies within the Adani Group also saw notable decreases in their stock prices. Adani Green, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Power witnessed declines ranging between 16% to 19%.

However, the market indices soared to record-high levels on Monday after the exit polls predicted the return of the Modi government for the third straight term. Sensex surged 2,778 points, nearly 4 per cent, to hit its all-time high of 76,738.89. Nifty 50 surged 808 points, nearly 4 per cent, to hit its fresh record high of 23,338.70.

The primary trigger for this massive decline appears to be the prevailing political scenario as exit poll expectations suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP-led alliance might secure a majority in the Lok Sabha elections.