Interested in getting BSNL vanity number? know details about the auction

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), is known for offering budget friendly offers for its users in India. The State-run telecom operator is now offering a chance for users to get vanity numbers on auction, initially reported telecomtalk. BSNL Chennai has announced the dates for the auction of the vanity number and this has started from November 13, 2024.

As many as 1802 vanity numbers are available for the users and this include numbers are 9445555990, 9499000555, 9445113113, 9499000111, 9498000123, 9499006006, 9445911119, 9445000030, 9499009009, and many more. The auction will be ending at 12 PM on November 20. If you are interested in getting a fancy number, you can participate in the auction through the official BSNL website.

If you are a person who has a desire of owning a fancy number, you can secure a fancy number. The numbers are available with a price tag of between Rs 2000 and Rs 50,000. BSNL has been holding auctions for fancy number sets. The sale of fancy numbers is likely to add to the revenue through such auctions.

Bharatiya Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched the first fibre-based Intranet TV service with over 500 live channels in selected regions in India. Calling it, IFTV, BSNL is set to provide its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network to provide clear visuals and a Pay TV facility to its users.

Earlier, the telecommunication giant had rolled out the national Wi-Fi roaming service for its customers to access high-speed internet at BSNL hotspots within the country, thus reducing the data cost.