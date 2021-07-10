Integrating technology with inclusive delivery would hold the key to economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that integrating technology with inclusive service delivery would hold the key to accelerate the pace of economic recovery during the time of pandemic.

Speaking virtually in the session on policies for economic recovery at the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting, Sitharaman also cited digitisation, climate action and sustainable infrastructure as the three catalysts of economic recovery.

In this regard, she also shared India’s successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic. As an example, the finance minister also shared how CoWIN application used by the country to register and vaccinate millions of its population has efficiently supported scale and scope of country’s massive vaccination programme.

Sitharaman said that India has made this platform freely available to all countries given the country’s firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

The third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled on July 9 and 10, 2021, under the Italian G20 presidency. This is the first in-person Finance Track meeting since February 2020.

 

