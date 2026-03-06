Infra Firms Pivot to New Sectors as NHAI Road Orders Hit Record Low

Advertisement

Infrastructure companies are shifting their focus toward non-road sectors as project ordering from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remains significantly subdued, according to a recent report by PhillipCapital.

Slowdown in Road Project Awards : The report highlights a sharp decline in NHAI activity, with only 377 kilometers of road projects awarded in the third quarter of FY26. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, total awards reached just 712 kilometers—a drastic reduction compared to the annual average of approximately 5,500 kilometers seen between FY21 and FY23.

Shift Toward Diversification : In response to the lull in the road segment, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) players are increasingly diversifying their order books. Many firms are now targeting 30–40% of their portfolios from non-road sectors. Key areas of expansion include:

Energy & Utilities: Renewable energy, battery storage, and transmission projects.

Transport & Urban Infra: Railways, metro systems, and urban infrastructure.

Specialized Engineering: Tunnelling, hydro projects, and data centers.

Industrial: Mining and other heavy engineering segments.

Execution Challenges and Order Backlog : Despite the slow awarding process, a significant pipeline of projects exists. NHAI reportedly has plans for 124 road projects covering over 6,300 kilometers, with an estimated cost of ₹3.45 trillion. However, these have faced delays in reaching the awarding stage due to repeated bid extensions, land acquisition hurdles, and pending regulatory approvals.

The infrastructure sector is currently grappling with intensifying competition and margin pressures. Aggressive bidding by EPC and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) players, coupled with the lower volume of new orders, remains a medium-term concern. While the short-term outlook remains cautious, the report suggests that companies with stronger balance sheets and diversified revenue streams will be better equipped to navigate these sectoral headwinds.