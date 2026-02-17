Infosys shares rise over 3% after AI partnership with Anthropic, Nifty IT gains 2%

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Shares of Infosys rose sharply on February 17, 2026, after the company announced a strategic collaboration with US-based artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, lifting sentiment across the technology sector.

Infosys stock gained around 3%, trading near ₹1,407 per share, as investors welcomed the move to strengthen the company’s artificial intelligence offerings. The rally helped push the Nifty IT index up by over 2%, with several frontline IT stocks trading higher.

Under the partnership, Infosys will integrate Anthropic’s generative AI models, including its Claude systems, with the company’s Topaz AI platform to build enterprise-ready AI agents. These tools are designed to handle complex, multi-step business tasks while meeting safety and compliance requirements.

The collaboration will initially focus on creating a centre of excellence for the telecommunications sector, before expanding into areas such as financial services, manufacturing, and software engineering. Industry watchers believe the deal positions Infosys to capture rising global demand for responsible and scalable AI solutions.

The stock move follows recent volatility in IT shares, driven by concerns over how generative AI could disrupt traditional outsourcing models. Analysts say partnerships with leading AI firms may help Indian IT companies adapt and unlock new growth opportunities.

