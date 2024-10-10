Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata’s closest aide Shantanu Naidu bids emotional tribute to his ‘lighthouse’ in a heartwarming post. Ratan Tata, the 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, one of India’s largest and most prominent companies, died on October 9.

Due to his age, the business tycoon was brought to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a standard checkup. However, his situation deteriorated during the past week. Many business tycoons, took to X to pay tribute to Ratan Tata for his exemplary work in India’s Industrial growth.

The 31-year-old Shantanu who was Ratan Tata’s closest aide escorted his mortal remains ahead of the State funeral in Mumbai. The youngest GM of the Tata Group wrote, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse 🤍”