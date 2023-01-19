inDrive: cab booking app that allows you to negotiate the fare price

In October, 2019, the California-based company inDriver joined the likes of Uber and Ola for being the latest ridesharing and taxi app in the Indian market. It has started its services in India in two cities- Delhi and Kolkata.

Coupled with the traffic situation in the busy cities, cab fares during peak hours could be three times higher than the normal amount. Sadly, there’s no easy solution to this problem, though apps like Ola and Uber do offer some respite to many users by keeping fares aggressive. However, these apps offer no room for negotiation as fares are determined based on demand/supply, fuel prices, and traffic situations.

For a long time, the Indian cab market also seemed to be dominated by these two players. Gradually, new platforms are emerging, and one such app gaining momentum is InDrive (formerly InDriver).

It shows “a fair price is the one you agree on — not hope for.”

Similar to Uber and Ola, the app, InDrive, lets users book cabs and autos. Initially launched in Yakutsk, one of the coldest cities in the world, the app later expanded to 47 countries. Currently, the company’s headquarters is based in Mountain View, California. After rebranding in 2022, InDrive began expanding services to more cities, including Delhi in November 2022.

The sign-up process is straightforward, and users need to verify their mobile number to use the app. The app offers the option to get updates via SMS or WhatsApp. InDrive also has an in-built language change option. That app can be used in Hindi, Bangla, Urdu, and English by default.

The interface is also easy to navigate, allowing users to input pick-up and drop-off locations seamlessly. Since the app utilises Google Maps, most locations are easily detected.

Once the locations are added, InDrive calculates a fare that can be negotiated. If a user inputs an unreasonable price, InDrive suggests updating the desired fare. For example, if the fare from point A to B is Rs 200 and the user wants to pay Rs 150, the app will display Rs 150 to drivers, who can then decide if they are willing to accept that price. The user can then select the driver closest to the pick-up location.