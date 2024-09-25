IndiGo to operate flights from Bengaluru to Jeddah, launches 49 new weekly flights

Gurgaon: IndiGo introduces daily non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Jeddah. The service will be effective from September 30, 2024. IndiGo launches Bengaluru-Jeddah route, linking Jeddah to six other Indian cities with 49 weekly flights. The service aims to enhances business, leisure, and religious travel.

Recently IndiGo announced it’s plans to lunch daily direct flights from Bengaluru to Jeddah. This service is perfect for for business, leisure, and religious travelers. Currently the airlines offering connectivity across 63 domestic and 24 international destination. This service will Enhance the airline’s connectivity options more in the region.

IndiGo’s new route will connect India to Saudi Arabia. This service will enhance the economic ties and pilgrimage travel between India and Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah is a key stop for travelers visiting to Hajj and Umrah pilgrim. The new route will be particularly beneficial for pilgrims traveling to Mecca.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, stated that, “We are thrilled to launch daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Jeddah, enhancing opportunities for cultural and business exchange. This new service will connect Jeddah to six destinations in India through 49 weekly flights, providing even more travel options. As India’s leading airline, IndiGo is committed to delivering a seamless, affordable, and hassle-free travel experience, and this new service reinforces our dedication to fostering global connections.”

Jeddah in Saudi Arabia considered as the gateway to Islamic pilgrims. Jeddah has been a city on the UNSECO world heritage list since 2014. With these new direct flights, travelers can easily experience Bengaluru’s dynamic mix of tradition and modernity and rich historical architectures of Jeddah.