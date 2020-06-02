IndiGo posts Rs 870.8 cr Q4 net loss, 1st ever FY net loss

Mumbai: Covid-19 battered airline major IndiGo on Tuesday reported a net loss of over Rs 870 crore for the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

The airline had posted a net profit of Rs 595.8 crore during Q4 of the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s revenue from operations grew 5.3 per cent to Rs 8,299.1 crore in the last quarter of FY20, compared with Rs 7,883.3 crore registered during the same period in 2018-19.

Besides, IndiGo reported its first ever net loss for an entire fiscal for 2019-20.

Accordingly, the net loss is Rs 233.7 crore, from a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in 2018-19.

On the full year revenue from the operations side, the airline reported a growth of 25.5 per cent to Rs 35,756 crore in FY20 from Rs 28,496.8 crore registered for the previous fiscal.

As of March 31, 2020, IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 20,376.9 crore comprising of Rs 8,928.1 crore of free cash and Rs 11,448.8 crore of restricted cash.

The company’s capitalised operating lease liability was Rs 20,284.9 crore and the total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) was Rs 22,719.2 crore.

As of March 31, 2020, Indigo’s fleet consisted of 262 aircraft, including 123 A320ceos, 100 A320neos, 14 A321neos and 25 ATRs.