IndiGo partners with IATA for international travel pass

New Delhi: In its effort to chart recovery for international travel, IndiGo will become the first airline in India to launch a pilot for ‘IATA Travel Pass’.

The ‘IATA Travel Pass’ is a mobile app that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for Covid-19 tests or vaccines.

Accordingly, the initiative is expected to help passengers ‘easily and securely’ manage their travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information.

Besides, the pass will enable IndiGo passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the SOPs of the destination.

Furthermore, the passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with the authorities as well as the airlines to facilitate travel.

The app will also enable passengers to manage and save all their travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience.

According to Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo: “This initiative is a significant step to prepare for a new normal, especially with regards to international travel. Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this ‘IATA Travel Pass’ will simplify and digitise the requisite passenger information for respective countries.”

“We are certain that our collaboration with IATA on this innovation will prove to be a stepping-stone towards international air travel recovery, while providing a hassle-free experience to our customers,” he added.

In addition, the platform will enable authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers.

The global registry, operated by IATA, will manage, and allow the secure flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders and to provide a seamless passenger experience.

