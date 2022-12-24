IndiGo launches 3-days winter sale, Check flight tickets and other details here

InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo”) has announced a special three days holiday sale for domestic and international flights. The winter sale has began from December 23,2022 will continue till December 25, 2022. The sale offers tickets starting from Rs 2,023 for domestic flights and Rs 4,999 for international flights. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2023, to April 14, 2023.

Indigo announced the sale on its website and wrote, “This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo”), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from 06:00 hours on December 23, 2022 up to 23:59 hours on December 25, 2022 (“Offer Period”) for travel between January 15, 2023 till April 14, 2023.”

The sale offer is available for limited seats so, the discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo, the airline added. The airline also added that this offer cannot be put together with any other offer, scheme, or promotion, and is not applicable on IndiGo’s group bookings.

Customers can also avail of additional cashback from IndiGo’s partner bank HSBC.

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India, the domestic airlines carried 1,105.10 lakhs passengers during January- November 2022 against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year. It registered an annual growth of 52.19 per cent.

Likewise, the operators carried 116.79 lakh passengers in November as compared to 105.16 lakh in the same month last year. As India recovered from the pandemic, civil aviation traffic has also risen in the country.

Further, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 2022 was only 0.25 per cent.