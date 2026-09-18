IndiGo hikes extra charges, know the new prices

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New Delhi: IndiGo has increased the fees for a few other ancillary services such as excess baggage, infant travel, unaccompanied minor and IndiGo Fast Forward.

As per reports, excess baggage fee has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 800 per kg. This fee is levied when a passenger exceeds the allowable baggage allowance.

Infant fee has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000, added reports.This is a fee for infants aged between three days to two years on a single flight as they do not have a separate seat but require a ticket.

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Unaccompanied minors for domestic flights will cost Rs 5,999 compared to Rs 5,000 and for international flights, it will be Rs 12,999.

IndiGo has also increased the fee for its Fast Forward service, which has the priority check-in and priority boarding feature.

The fee has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 650 for domestic flights and is Rs 850 per sector for international flights.

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