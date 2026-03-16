India’s Trade Deficit Widens to $3.96B in February 2026 Despite 11% Export Growth

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February 2026 brought a tangled story for India’s trade. On paper, exports looked strong—up 11.04% compared to last year, reaching $76.13 billion. But that boost was quickly overshadowed by an even sharper jump in imports, which soared 21.61% to $80.09 billion. As a result, the trade deficit widened to $3.96 billion for the month, a noticeable jump from $2.72 billion a year ago.

Breaking it down, the numbers tell two different stories for goods and services. Merchandise exports actually slipped a bit, dropping 0.81% to $36.61 billion, while the appetite for imports grew—especially for gold and silver, pushing merchandise imports up to $63.71 billion. Meanwhile, the services sector stepped up, pulling in $39.53 billion in exports. This growth in services helped, preventing the overall deficit from becoming a runaway problem.

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Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal pointed out that these numbers landed during a tough global moment. The “West Asia crisis”—with US, Israeli, and Iranian military actions ramping up in late February—started blocking key trade routes like the Strait of Hormuz. Those disruptions drove up freight costs and insurance premiums. Agrawal warned that March could prove an even tougher month for exporters as supply chains get more tangled.

And yet, looking past this immediate setback, there’s reason for hope. From April to February, India’s exports grew roughly 5.8%, hitting about $790.86 billion. To beat back global uncertainty, the government is pushing new deals—like a quick trade pact with the US and ongoing negotiations for FTAs with Australia and the UK. The goal is clear: broaden market access and steady the trade balance as the world deals with shifting tariffs and regional upheaval.