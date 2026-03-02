India’s Semiconductor Boom: 3 New Plants to Start Production by 2026

Advertisement

In a major boost to India’s technological self-reliance, Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Sunday that three additional semiconductor plants are scheduled to begin commercial operations by the end of 2026. This development follows the historic inauguration of the country’s first memory chip facility, marking a turning point in India’s journey toward becoming a global electronics hub.

Speaking at the Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026, Minister Vaishnaw highlighted that the vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the semiconductor industry to India is now a reality. He noted that while the first plant has already commenced production, a second facility is expected to go online “very soon,” followed by two more later this year. By the close of 2026, four out of the ten government-approved semiconductor projects are expected to be fully operational.

The announcement comes just one day after PM Modi inaugurated the Micron ATMP (Assembly, Test, Marking, and Packaging) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. This facility represents a ₹22,500 crore investment and is the first to ship “Made-in-India” semiconductor memory modules. Additionally, the Minister reviewed the progress of the Tata Electronics “Mega Fab” in Dholera, a ₹91,000 crore project that is poised to become the heart of India’s “Semicon City.”

With the manufacturing foundation now established under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 1.0, Vaishnaw unveiled the roadmap for “Semicon 2.0.” While the first phase focused on establishing physical factories (fabs), the second phase will prioritize the “design ecosystem.” The goal is to nurture Indian deep-tech startups to become global leaders like Qualcomm or NVIDIA. The government also intends to expand the talent development program from 350 to 500 universities to fill a projected global gap of 2 million semiconductor specialists.

The Minister emphasized that semiconductors are the “regulators of this century,” much like oil was for the last. These chips are essential for healthcare, defense, space, and communication. With a total investment of approximately ₹1.60 lakh crore across 10 approved projects in six states, India is positioning itself to be a resilient alternative in the global supply chain.

In a related update, Vaishnaw reiterated that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (Bullet Train) project is on track for a 2027 inauguration. The 508-km project, which includes 12 stations across Gujarat and Maharashtra, will further bolster the region’s industrial connectivity, reducing travel time between the two major cities to less than two hours.