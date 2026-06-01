India’s seafood exports hit record Rs 73,890 crore in FY26, frozen shrimp drives growth despite US dip

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New Delhi: India’s seafood exports reached an all-time high in FY 2025-26, clocking 19,72,018 metric tonnes valued at Rs 73,890.46 crore or USD 8.46 billion, despite challenging global market conditions, the Marine Products Export Development Authority said.

“India exported 19,72,018 MT of seafood valued at Rs 73,890.46 crore during FY 2025-26, registering an all-time high in both volume and value,” said MPEDA Chairman P Jawahar. The US and China continued to be the principal importers during the year.

Frozen shrimp remained the top performer and the leading export item. It contributed Rs 49,037.93 crore or USD 5,624.48 million, accounting for 40.19% of total export quantity and 66.52% of export earnings in dollar terms. Shrimp exports grew 13.16% in rupee value and 8.64% in dollar value. A total of 7,92,647 MT of frozen shrimp was shipped.

The US remained the largest market, importing 2,56,128 MT, followed by China at 1,69,505 MT, the European Union at 1,35,599 MT, Southeast Asia at 83,810 MT, Japan at 40,776 MT, the Middle East at 30,478 MT, and others at 76,351 MT. Exports of Litopenaeus vannamei and Black Tiger shrimp recorded growth in both volume and value.

Frozen fish emerged as the second-largest item at Rs 5,658.37 crore or USD 643.70 million. Dried seafood products ranked third, earning Rs 5,079.09 crore and registering 78.05% growth in rupee terms. Frozen squid exports reached 1,02,060 MT, earning Rs 4,493.80 crore.

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Frozen cuttlefish also did well, with exports up 13.32% in quantity and 16.25% in dollar value to 67,157 MT worth USD 331.96 million. Chilled products earned Rs 622.31 crore, while live products grew 11.46% in dollar value to USD 62.43 million.

By market, the US remained the top destination in value terms with imports worth Rs 20,263.27 crore or USD 2,328.74 million and 2,79,193 MT. But shipments to the US declined 10.82% in rupee value, 14.22% in dollar value and 19.51% in volume, with frozen shrimp making up 93.55% of the value.

China emerged as the largest destination by quantity, importing 4,90,369 MT worth USD 1,611.32 million. The European Union was third in value, taking 2,97,518 MT worth USD 1,592.09 million, followed by Southeast Asia at 4,51,756 MT worth USD 1,348.97 million. Japan imported 1,05,228 MT worth USD 452.91 million and the Middle East 76,743 MT worth USD 283 million.

Visakhapatnam, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Kochi were the top three ports handling seafood export cargo during the year.

(Source: ANI)