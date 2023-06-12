India’s retail inflation falls 2 year low in May as food prices slide

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation, which is measured by consumer price index (CPI), fell to a 25-month-low in May, to 4.25 per cent, as food prices came down. In April, it was 4.70 per cent.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) slid to to 2.91 per cent in May from 3.84 per cent in April. Urban inflation stood at 4.27 percent where as Rural inflation stood at 4.17 percent.

According to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, retail inflation was at a high of 7.04 per cent in May 2022, while food inflation was 7.97 per cent during the period.

This is the third consecutive month when CPI-based inflation has remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance level, which is between 2 per cent to 6 per cent.

Prices of cereals, oil and fats, fruits, beverages as well as clothings and footwear came down in May compared to April.

Last week, the central bank kept policy rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent and projected retail inflation for the current fiscal to average at 5.1 per cent, with June quarter inflation pegged at 4.6 per cent.