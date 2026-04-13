India’s Marine Exports Hit Record ₹62,408 Crore: Target Set for ₹1 Lakh Crore

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India’s seafood industry has hit a major milestone this year, with marine product exports climbing to ₹62,408 crore ($7.45 billion) for the 2024-25 fiscal year. That’s a huge leap—exports have more than doubled in just over a decade, jumping from ₹30,213 crore back in 2013-14. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, who oversees Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, pointed out at a recent Seafood Exporters Meet that the sector has kept up a solid average annual growth rate of about 7%.

Frozen shrimp still drives most of this success, bringing in a massive ₹43,334 crore by itself. India now sends more than 350 types of seafood to close to 130 countries. The US leads as the top buyer, taking in 36.42% of the total export value. Other key markets are China, the European Union, Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Middle East. The rest—adding up to about 9%—goes to a variety of other countries.

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The government’s looking ahead with even bigger plans, aiming to push marine exports to ₹1 lakh crore. Minister Singh called on exporters to try an “open-market approach” and focus more on high-value catches like tuna from the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Exclusive Economic Zone. The plan is to move past dependence on just a few markets or products by ramping up value-addition, improving how seafood’s handled onboard, and building a stronger cold-chain system to cut post-harvest losses.

To keep this momentum going, the government promised steady support through organizations like the Export Inspection Council, NCDC, NABARD, and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Even so, people at the exporters’ meet flagged some big challenges, such as high compliance costs, tariff and non-tariff barriers, and the need to simplify catch certificate processes and permits for seaweed cultivation, especially Kappaphycus.