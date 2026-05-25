India’s First SiC Semiconductor Fab and ATMP Plant Set for Odisha

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SiCSem, a subsidiary of Archean Chemical Industries Limited, is gearing up to launch India’s first compound semiconductor (Silicon Carbide/SiC) fabrication and ATMP facility. The new plant will be established at Info Valley in Odisha’s Khordha district.

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They’ve locked in a firm fiscal support agreement with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), dated May 11, 2026. Because of this arrangement, the Central government is stepping in to help cover some of the project’s capital expenses. The total estimated project cost stands at approximately INR 2,066.70 crore, making it one of Odisha’s biggest semiconductor manufacturing investments so far.

Once the facility gets going, it’ll churn out 5,000 SiC wafers every month alongside an output of 8 million units monthly from the ATMP facility. The whole thing fits snugly into the Central government’s wider semiconductor policy and chip mission, which has given the green light to multiple manufacturing units in Odisha and elsewhere. As the government has put out in its statements, the goal here is to build a complete semiconductor ecosystem in India, handling everything from fabrication to assembly, testing, and packaging.