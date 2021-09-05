India’s first RTO approved electric conversion kit for motorcycles launched By GoGoA1

The global auto industry is now putting emphasis on the electric vehicles as battery-powered vehicles helps to reduce emission levels. However, the majority of the vehicles still run on fossil fuels.

To change the current situation, the existing IC engine vehicles should be changed to electric vehicles.

To make this happen, we need an EV conversion kit with which we can convert an conventional IC engine with an electric powertrain comprising a battery and an electric motor.

Thane-based EV startup company, GoGoA1 has launched the first RTO approved EV conversion kit for two-wheelers in India.

Price

The EV conversion kit has been priced at Rs 35,000 and an additional GST of Rs 6,300 is also applied to its cost.

The entire kit is being provided with a 3-year warranty. This is excluding the battery pack.

If you want the 151 kms range battery, the entire kit and battery cost reaches up to Rs 95,000. This does not include the price of the motorcycle.

Interested customers can order this EV conversion kit online through the company’s official website.

The materials of the kit will be delivered and installed at the local installation centre of GoGoA1.

Currently, GoGoA1 has local installation setups in 36 RTOs across the country. The company expects to expanded to more cities soon.

As it has been approved by RTO, it will have insurance and its valuation will be updated accordingly. Also, since it is an EV the registration number on the bike won’t change but it would be provided a new green number plate.

Powertrain Specs

The EV conversion kit includes a DC to DC converter, key switch with controller box, a new throttle, wiring harness, and new swing arms.

This EV conversion kit come with a 2.8kWh battery pack that provides power to a 2kW brushless electric motor which is mounted on the hub of the rear wheel.

The motor produces 2.4 bhp of power and 63 Nm of torque.

A Hero Splendor has been converted using a prototype of this kit. But, the peak output could be increased up to 6.2 bhp (4.6kW) and 63 Nm of torque.

The electric engine is integrated with a drum brake which includes brake and shoes taken from Bajaj Pulsar.

The comapny has claimed that the modified Hero Splendor Electric is capable of gaining a top speed of 80 kmph while it can return a range of 151 kms on a full charge.

Furthermore, the powertrain is reportedly equipped with battery regeneration technology which could recover 5-20 percent of the battery with the help of a 65A regenerative controller.

As per reports of Rush lane, the maximum efficiency of the electric motor has been rated at 92 percent.

The company has released the video of the converted Hero Splendor Electric vehicle in YouTube. You can watch the video bellow the article.