This Businessman bought India’s First Boeing BBJ 737 MAX 9 jet worth Rs 1000 crores

Asia’s richest person and billionaire Mukesh Ambani has become the first person in India to buy a Boeing 737 MAX 9. The business jet which is priced at around Rs 1000 is the most expensive private jet owned by any Indian business tycoon. Reliance Industries previously owned nine other private jets in its fleet.

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 which has its unique modifications in the interior has landed in Delhi from Switzerland. The aircraft got cabin modifications as well as interior upgrades at the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) in Switzerland. Even though the pictures about its interior are yet to be out, we can assume that it is equipped with luxurious materials.

The aircraft was stationed at Swiss facility from April 13, 2023 and went on multiple flights to check whether the upgrades worked well or not. The private jet was put on six flight tests between Basel, Geneva and London Luton airports. The final flight was from Basel to Delhi on August 27, 2024. The airport is currently parked near the cargo terminal at Delhi Airport. It was reported that the airport will be flown to Mumbai.

Specifications about Boeing 737 MAX 9

The Boeing 737 MAX 9 is one of the most expensive jets in the world and is powered by two CFMI LEAP-18 engines that were assembled at Boeing’s Renton production facility. The MSN number of the aircraft is 8401 and it can cover 6355 nautical miles (11,770 kilometers) in a single journey. The base price of Boeing 737 Max 9 is at $118.5 million and that excludes cabin retrofitting and modifications on the interior. The jet also offers larger cabin and cargo section as compared to Boeing MAX 8.

For those who are unknown, Reliance Industries owns Bombardier Global 6000, two Dassault Falcon 900s, and an Embraer ERJ-135 which have been in service for 16 years.